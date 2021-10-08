Neutrino Token Market Cap Hits $58.89 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for about $27.25 or 0.00050236 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $58.89 million and $94,197.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,123 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

