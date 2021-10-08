Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $538.33 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $538.33 million and $7.04 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 548,677,007 coins and its circulating supply is 548,676,424 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

