New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.21. New Gold shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 24,524 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

