New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.37.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

