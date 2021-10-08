Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 4.5% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $68,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 188,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

