Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.06 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $130.06 million and $8.50 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

