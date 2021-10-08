Newton Coin Project Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $31,522.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 145.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

