Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $9.22. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

