NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. NEXT has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

