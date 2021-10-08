NEXT Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $766,728.11 and approximately $230.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00326058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

