NFT Index Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,555.17 or 0.02858943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $10,906.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

