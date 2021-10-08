NFTify 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,445.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $712,976.24 and $2,445.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

