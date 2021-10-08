NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $6,017.23 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $22,978.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 67.8% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $6,017.23 or 0.11096599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 223 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.