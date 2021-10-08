NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.46. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 636,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $948,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

