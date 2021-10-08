NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.28% of NICE worth $43,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,898,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,200. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.66.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.