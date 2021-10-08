Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.30 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $219,065.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

