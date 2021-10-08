Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $16.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,388.14. 2,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,518.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,383.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

