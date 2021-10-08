Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 4,390 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. 9,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,793. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

