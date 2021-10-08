Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 6,840 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 279.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $755.52. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $828.68 and a 200-day moving average of $779.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

