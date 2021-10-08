Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.45. 2,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

