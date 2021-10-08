Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.