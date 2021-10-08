Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 16,570 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 44.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 455,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

