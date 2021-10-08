Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 22,660 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

