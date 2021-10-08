Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,018. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,157 shares of company stock valued at $296,420,256. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

