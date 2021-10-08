Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.67. 229,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

