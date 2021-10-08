Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $101,595,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $228.83. 36,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,580. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.81. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.