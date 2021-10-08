Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 131,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

