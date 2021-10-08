Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

NOW traded down $15.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.19. 19,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.53, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

