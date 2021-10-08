Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $6.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.72.

CVX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 682,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

