Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 73,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 119,265 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. 58,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.