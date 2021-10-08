Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

