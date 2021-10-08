Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $228.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,851. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average is $232.19. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

