Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,399. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.