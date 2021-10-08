Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIIB stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.00. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
