Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.00. 33,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

