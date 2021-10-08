Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 10,560 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.51. 31,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.90.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

