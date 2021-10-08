Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,464. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

