Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pool by 73.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.86.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average is $441.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

