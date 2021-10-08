Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $428.71. 15,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,880. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

