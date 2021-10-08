Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $3,296.54. The company had a trading volume of 159,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

