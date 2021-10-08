Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 144.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. 18,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

