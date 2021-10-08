Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 10,640 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.55. 130,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

