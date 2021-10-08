Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 27,020 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.25. 108,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

