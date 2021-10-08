Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Etsy worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average is $195.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

