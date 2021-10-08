Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,970 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $296.48. 25,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,467. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.51. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

