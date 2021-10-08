Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 42,410 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 42,410 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

COP stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 552,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

