Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,090 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

