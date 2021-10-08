Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 8,480 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 164,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

