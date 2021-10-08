Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 88,690 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,690 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Colfax worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 15,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.