Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,341. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

