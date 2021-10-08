Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 15,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

